Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

