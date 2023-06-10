Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 480 ($5.97) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.54).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 394.20 ($4.90) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($4.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 379.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,967.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,500.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £81,273.50 ($101,036.18). Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

