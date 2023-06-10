Piper Sandler Trims OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Target Price to $12.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPAL. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

