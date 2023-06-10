Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $1,350,140.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prothena Stock Down 0.6 %
Prothena stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.36. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prothena by 71.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
