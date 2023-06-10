Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Reduced by Analyst

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Southern by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,801,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

