Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised by Analyst

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
