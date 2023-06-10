Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Issued By William Blair

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $114,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

