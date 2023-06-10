Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,370. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

