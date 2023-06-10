Reviewing Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) & PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) and PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Air T and PostNL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Air T alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T 0.49% 9.31% 1.06% PostNL N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Air T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of PostNL shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of Air T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T 0 0 0 0 N/A PostNL 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air T and PostNL, as provided by MarketBeat.

PostNL has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given PostNL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PostNL is more favorable than Air T.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air T and PostNL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air T $177.08 million 0.42 $10.93 million $0.37 71.05 PostNL N/A N/A N/A $0.29 5.79

Air T has higher revenue and earnings than PostNL. PostNL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air T beats PostNL on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air T

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx. Its Ground Equipment Sales segment manufactures, sells, and services aircraft deicers, scissor-type lifts, military and civilian decontamination units, flight-line tow tractors, glycol recovery vehicles, and other specialized equipment. This segment sells its products to passenger and cargo airlines, ground handling companies, the United States Air Force, airports, and industrial customers. Its Commercial Aircraft, Engines and Parts segment offers commercial aircraft trading, leasing, and parts solutions; commercial aircraft storage, storage maintenance, and aircraft disassembly/part-out services; commercial aircraft parts sales, exchanges, procurement services, consignment programs, and overhaul and repair services; and aircraft instrumentation, avionics, and a range of electrical accessories for civilian, military transport, regional/commuter and business/commercial jet, and turboprop aircraft. This segment also provides composite aircraft structures, and repair and support services. Air T, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Denver, North Carolina.

About PostNL

(Get Rating)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions. The company was formerly known as TNT N.V. and changed its name to PostNL N.V. in May 2011. PostNL N.V. is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.