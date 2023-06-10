Reviewing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) & Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Arvinas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.55 million ($1.04) -1.13 Arvinas $137.40 million 9.52 -$282.50 million ($5.66) -4.33

Avenue Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -1,988.73% -196.61% Arvinas -227.86% -50.85% -23.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.9% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 4 12 0 2.75

Arvinas has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.83%. Given Arvinas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.