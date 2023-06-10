Reviewing SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health -8.14% 1.05% 0.34% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and SHL Telemedicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health $2.74 billion 0.28 -$207.27 million ($0.99) -1.43 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cano Health.

25.6% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cano Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cano Health and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 1 7 1 0 2.00 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cano Health currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 156.26%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cano Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

Cano Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement. The company also operates pharmacies, as well as provides dental services in its medical centers. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 143 owned medical centers and maintained affiliate relationship with approximately 1000 physicians. Cano Health, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.