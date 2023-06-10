Round Dollar Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00022733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.32 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

