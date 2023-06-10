Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $142.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SJM opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

