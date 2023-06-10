Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $914.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.48 or 0.06775551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,367,390,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,757,409 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

