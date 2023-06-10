Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 304 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

LON SAR opened at GBX 135 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,375.00 and a beta of -0.55. Sareum has a twelve month low of GBX 55.10 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.50 ($2.95). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.74.

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

