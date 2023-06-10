Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Head to Head Analysis

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Siltronic and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDs -49.66% -97.64% -19.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siltronic and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.65 -$2.74 million ($0.67) -3.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Siltronic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SemiLEDs.

1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Siltronic and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 1 3 1 0 2.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siltronic presently has a consensus price target of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Siltronic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siltronic is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Siltronic beats SemiLEDs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siltronic

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.