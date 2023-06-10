Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

