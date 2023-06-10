Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $71.28 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after buying an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

