SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

