Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Square Token has traded 51% lower against the dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $47,456.47 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 1.07011586 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $47,196.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

