Stargate Finance (STG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.77 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $70.77 million and approximately $38.51 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

