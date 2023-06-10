Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
SPLP opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
