StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $450.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 253.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

