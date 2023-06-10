StockNews.com Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 126,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

