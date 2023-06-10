StockNews.com Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Hold

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $14,928,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

