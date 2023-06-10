Stratis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $833,322.52 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $833,322.52 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.55 or 0.06770119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,005,673 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

