Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.40) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.57. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The company has a market capitalization of £524.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

