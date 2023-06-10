The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $320.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $265.88 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.70 and a 200-day moving average of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

