The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CP opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.