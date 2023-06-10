The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.04.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $304,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.