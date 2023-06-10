Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Buys $16,380.00 in Stock

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 2.1 %

TOVX opened at $0.70 on Friday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

