THORChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34.58 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. THORChain has a total market cap of $323.92 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,993,378 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

