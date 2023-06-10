TNC Coin (TNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $71,114.14

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $632.89 million and $71,114.14 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10956912 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $74,530.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.