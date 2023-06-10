Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

