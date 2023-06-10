TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $565.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

