TraDAO (TOD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

