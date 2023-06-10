TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.81.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

