Truist Financial Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

