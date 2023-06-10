Truist Financial Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $97.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

