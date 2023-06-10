Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

