Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36,510.61 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. Vai has a market cap of $55.94 million and $36,510.61 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

