Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

WHR opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 88.10 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.61. The stock has a market cap of £379.82 million, a PE ratio of 638.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

