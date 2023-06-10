Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Brenda J. Lauderback Sells 3,050 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WWW opened at $14.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 163.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 228,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

