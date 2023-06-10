Wrapped TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $7.04 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and approximately $8.48 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06803983 USD and is down -11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $5,726,675.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

