Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $147.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $152,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

