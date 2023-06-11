1eco Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. 1eco has a market cap of $48.10 million and $427.16 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1eco has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,357,748 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.