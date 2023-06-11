Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $6,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after buying an additional 672,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 148,247 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

