Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $6,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after buying an additional 672,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 148,247 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

