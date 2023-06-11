Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $454.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.06 and a 200 day moving average of $359.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $466.59.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

