Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 448.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

