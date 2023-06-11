Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMADY opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $73.72.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
