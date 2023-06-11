Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

